MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) One person died after a rockslide that hit a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Right now, there are 92 people who have been brought up to the surface, five people remain inside to maintain the mine's work, one person died," the ministry said in a statement.

There were 98 people inside the coal mine at the time of the accident. About two dozen emergency workers and five units of equipment have been called to the site.