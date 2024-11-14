(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) One person was found dead near Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia after two explosions prompted the evacuation of the building, officials said late Wednesday.

"We can confirm that there is a body in front of the Supreme Court," a federal police spokesman told AFP.

The court said in a statement that two loud explosions rang out after Wednesday's session and that the judges were safely evacuated.

The court is located in Plaza de los Tres Poderes, which also houses the presidential mansion and the Congress.

The presidential palace was sealed off as a large police contingent patrolled the plaza.

Federal police referred to the blasts as "attacks" and said they were investigating.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the presidential palace at the time of the explosions, a spokesman said.

The seats of power in Brasilia were hit by an insurrection on January 8, 2023, a week after Lula defeated the right-wing incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro at the polls.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters angry over his defeat stormed the government buildings, causing major damage.

Wednesday's explosions came as Brazil prepares to host a Group of 20 summit next week in Rio de Janeiro. On the sidelines of it Lula is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.