One Person Dead After Explosions Near Brazil's Supreme Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) One person was found dead near Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia after two explosions prompted the evacuation of the building, officials said late Wednesday.
"We can confirm that there is a body in front of the Supreme Court," a federal police spokesman told AFP.
The court said in a statement that two loud explosions rang out after Wednesday's session and that the judges were safely evacuated.
The court is located in Plaza de los Tres Poderes, which also houses the presidential mansion and the Congress.
The presidential palace was sealed off as a large police contingent patrolled the plaza.
Federal police referred to the blasts as "attacks" and said they were investigating.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the presidential palace at the time of the explosions, a spokesman said.
The seats of power in Brasilia were hit by an insurrection on January 8, 2023, a week after Lula defeated the right-wing incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro at the polls.
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters angry over his defeat stormed the government buildings, causing major damage.
Wednesday's explosions came as Brazil prepares to host a Group of 20 summit next week in Rio de Janeiro. On the sidelines of it Lula is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department5 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election10 seconds ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row18 seconds ago
-
Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon23 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election30 minutes ago
-
Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches30 minutes ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Iran to 'reach diplomatic solutions'30 minutes ago
-
Scientists say world's largest coral found near Solomon Islands40 minutes ago
-
Lyon and Chelsea stay perfect in Women's Champions League40 minutes ago
-
In Colombia, a river's 'rights' swept away by mining and conflict40 minutes ago
-
Trump's top team: firebrands and stalwarts1 hour ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department1 hour ago