One Person Dead, Another Detained After School Shooting In US State Of Tennessee - Police

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

One Person Dead, Another Detained After School Shooting in US State of Tennessee - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) One person is dead, possibly the suspect, and another suspect has been detained following a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Knoxville Police Department said in a statement.

"Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired...One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims," the statement on Monday evening.

The statement added that a police officer was struck at least one time and taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

More Stories From World

