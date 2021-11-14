UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead, Another One Injured In Car Blast Near Hospital In Liverpool - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) One person has died and another one was injured in a car explosion near a hospital in northern England's Liverpool, the police of the Merseyside county said on Sunday.

According to the police, a taxi pulled up at the Women's Hospital in Liverpool's city center shortly before an explosion went off.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening," the police said in a statement.

"Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures," the police said, adding that counter-terrorism detectives are involved in the investigation.

More Stories From World

