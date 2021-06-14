One Person Dead as Car Rams Into Protesters in US' Minneapolis - City Police

A car has rammed into a crowd of protesters in the US city of Minneapolis, leaving one person dead and several others injured, the city police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A car has rammed into a crowd of protesters in the US city of Minneapolis, leaving one person dead and several others injured, the city police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday on Lake Street, the police said, adding that the suspect was arrested and taken into custody at the scene. Their motive is yet to be established.

"Adult female is pronounced deceased at hospital as a result of the crash in Uptown other injured party has non-life-threatening injuries," the police wrote on Twitter.

Three protesters were initially transported to a hospital, with the woman who later deceased being in critical condition from the beginning, the police added.

The US city has been swept with demonstrations for several days now after 32-year-old local African American man Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was shot dead by the police during detention on June 3.