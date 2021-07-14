One Person Dead During Protests in Havana - Reports

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) At least one person has died in Havana during the recent nationwide protests in Cuba, Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, has reported.

According to the news outlet, several people have been detained and others injured, including law enforcement officers.

The deceased is identified as 36-year-old Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, who had a criminal record for theft and hooliganism.