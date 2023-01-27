UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead, Five Others Injured In Blast In Hospital In Southern Iran - Reports

One person died and five more were injured in an explosion of a fire extinguisher in a hospital in the Iranian city of Yasuj in the southern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, citing a hospital administrator

A 37-year old patient had died from the blast that occurred in the emergency department of an intensive care unit of the hospital, the news agency stated, adding that five people injured were undergoing treatment.

Authorities are yet to clarify the cause of the incident, according to Tasnim.

More Stories From World

