UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead, Four Injured In Paris Bar Shooting - District Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 02:20 AM

One Person Dead, Four Injured in Paris Bar Shooting - District Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting that occurred on Monday night at a bar in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital, the district's mayor, Francois Vauglin, said.

"A shootout this evening has left one dead and 4 injured in a Chicha bar on rue Popincourt #Paris11. No element at this stage makes it possible to know the motivations behind this barbaric act," Vauglin said on Twitter on Monday night.

He added that one of the two attackers has been caught, while the second suspect is on the run.

