One Person Dead In Kazakhstan Amid Wildfires - Emergencies Minister

Published September 04, 2022 | 10:10 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 4 (Sputnik) - At least one person died amid major wildfires in northern Kazakhstan, the Minister of Emergency Situations, Yuri Ilyin, told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, the Kazakh Ministry for Emergency Situations said that ten people have been injured in Kazakhstan amid the fires (five civilians, including one minor, one forestry worker, one worker of the regional mayor's office, and three employees of the emergencies ministry).

"This morning, while clearing the rubble in the village of Amankaragai, we revealed the fact of the death of a person - this is a disabled person born in 1936," Ilyin said, adding that the person had allegedly refused to evacuate when the fire started.

A major wildfire broke out in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province on Friday and spread quickly over a large swath of land, scorching 9,400 hectares (23,230 acres) by Saturday night.

Eleven freight trains and six passenger trains were delayed this weekend amid the fires. The train service was gradually restored on Sunday morning. At least five firefighter trains are involved in extinguishing the Kostanay blaze.

Over 1,800 people have been evacuated.

