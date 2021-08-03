UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead In Pentagon Shooting - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:56 PM

Three people were wounded in the shooting outside the Pentagon, including one fatality, the Citizen Stringer news outlet said on Tuesday citing a radio transmission from the Arlington County Fire Department

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency told Politico that a single gunman had been shot by Pentagon police officers.

More Stories From World

