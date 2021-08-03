One Person Dead In Pentagon Shooting - Reports
Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:56 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Three people were wounded in the shooting outside the Pentagon, including one fatality, the Citizen Stringer news outlet said on Tuesday citing a radio transmission from the Arlington County Fire Department.
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency told Politico that a single gunman had been shot by Pentagon police officers.