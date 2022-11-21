One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston - Reports

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM
At least one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after an SUV vehicle plowed through a crowded Apple technology store in Boston, Massachusetts, the Patriot Ledger newspaper reported on Monday
The report said dozens of people are injured and up to four people are trapped inside the Apple store.