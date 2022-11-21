One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston - Reports

At least one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after an SUV vehicle plowed through a crowded Apple technology store in Boston, Massachusetts, the Patriot Ledger newspaper reported on Monday

The report said dozens of people are injured and up to four people are trapped inside the Apple store.