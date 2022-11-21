UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store In Boston - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston - Reports

At least one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after an SUV vehicle plowed through a crowded Apple technology store in Boston, Massachusetts, the Patriot Ledger newspaper reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) At least one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after an SUV vehicle plowed through a crowded Apple technology store in Boston, Massachusetts, the Patriot Ledger newspaper reported on Monday.

The report said dozens of people are injured and up to four people are trapped inside the Apple store.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Technology Vehicle Boston Apple

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to ..

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to Form Tribunal on Russia

2 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had l ..

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

3 minutes ago
 French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Mold ..

French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Moldova

3 minutes ago
 Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with ..

Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with new entrant

3 minutes ago
 Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast ..

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.