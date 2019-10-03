One Person Dead, Nine Injured in Explosion at Residential Building - Czech Police

One person has died and nine others have received various injuries after an explosion and a fire occurred at a residential building in the southern Czech village of Lenora, Stepanka Schwarzova, the Czech Police spokeswoman, told journalists on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) One person has died and nine others have received various injuries after an explosion and a fire occurred at a residential building in the southern Czech village of Lenora, Stepanka Schwarzova, the Czech Police spokeswoman, told journalists on Thursday.

"According to the original version [of the events], the explosion occurred first. As a result one person died, two more received heavy injuries, they were sent to the Prague hospital by helicopter, seven people received lighter injuries and remain in local hospitals.

Seven professional and volunteer firefighting units are working on the site of the accident. There were six apartments in the damaged house. The explosion was very strong, heard at the distance of several kilometers," Schwarzova said.

She added that it was not entirely clear whether the explosion preceded the fire or vice versa, and that the explosion could have occurred as the result of someone's ill intent.

Preliminary damage estimates are currently around 15 million Czech korunas ($650,000).