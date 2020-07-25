One Person Dead, One More Injured As Result Of Shooting At US Air Force Base In Florida
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 07:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) One person has been killed and one more injured in a shooting incident at the US Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida, the base said in a statement.
The incident was described by the base as a "domestic armed disturbance.
"
"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. Injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into the incident.