One Person Dead, One More Injured As Result Of Shooting At US Air Force Base In Florida

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 07:40 AM

One Person Dead, One More Injured as Result of Shooting at US Air Force Base in Florida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) One person has been killed and one more injured in a shooting incident at the US Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida, the base said in a statement.

The incident was described by the base as a "domestic armed disturbance.

"

"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. Injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into the incident.

More Stories From World

