One Person Dead, Seven Injured After Fire At Factory In Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A fire at a plant manufacturing paint and plastic materials in the industrial Syrian city of Sheikh Najjar, which is located near Aleppo, resulted in the death of one person, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Friday.

The agency added that seven people were injured in the fire and four others are missing.

The fire, which reportedly occurred at night, has been localized by firefighting brigades.

