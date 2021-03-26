UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Dead, Seven Injured In Shooting In Chicago - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

One Person Dead, Seven Injured in Shooting in Chicago - Reports

One person has been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) One person has been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to the news outlet, just after midnight, at least two people started shooting during a gathering in the city area of South Side.

Several pistols were later recovered from the scene of the shooting. The police say no one is in custody yet.

As result, a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head. The injured were hospitalized, one of them in a critical condition, and two in serious condition.

The newspaper stated it was the most violent attack in the city since last July when 15 people were shot outside of a funeral home.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Died Man Chicago July From

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

22 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Approves Declarat ..

54 seconds ago

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day in Row During Ja ..

55 seconds ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.