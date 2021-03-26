One Person Dead, Seven Injured in Shooting in Chicago - Reports

One person has been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) One person has been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to the news outlet, just after midnight, at least two people started shooting during a gathering in the city area of South Side.

Several pistols were later recovered from the scene of the shooting. The police say no one is in custody yet.

As result, a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head. The injured were hospitalized, one of them in a critical condition, and two in serious condition.

The newspaper stated it was the most violent attack in the city since last July when 15 people were shot outside of a funeral home.