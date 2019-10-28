UrduPoint.com
One Person Dead, Seven Injured In Suicide Bombing In Western Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:01 PM

One Person Dead, Seven Injured in Suicide Bombing in Western Afghanistan

A suicide bombing has taken place in the Afghan province of Herat killing one person and injuring seven, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A suicide bombing has taken place in the Afghan province of Herat killing one person and injuring seven, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"The suicide attacker wanted to attack on at Imam Hadi's Takeya Khana [a reception center] late this evening and exploded before reaching the target," Herat Police Chief, Gen.

Aminullah Amarkhail told Sputnik.

A religious ceremony was supposed to take place there prompting tight security measures that prevented the attacker from reaching the target.

An official from the Herat Civil Hospital said that one person had been killed and another seven had been injured, including a woman.

None of the radical groups operating in the country has taken responsibility for the incident.

