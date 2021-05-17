UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Dead, Several Injured In Toronto Shooting - Police

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

One Person Dead, Several Injured in Toronto Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) At least one person was killed in a shooting in Canada's Toronto, while four others were injured, city police said.

"SHOOTING: Willowridge Rd + Eglinton Av W 2:21 pm [18:21 GMT on Sunday] - Reports man got out of a car and started shooting - Multiple people struck - Injuries are very serious," Toronto Police Operations said on Twitter.

In a later update, police said that one of the people injured in the shooting had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

CTV reported on Sunday that there were a total of five people injured in the shooting, including one person without vital signs.

According to CTV, the suspect reportedly fled the site of the crime in a black car. Nearby buildings were damaged by gunfire and a car was discovered riddled with bullet holes.

Related Topics

Injured Police Canada Twitter Car Toronto Man SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

4 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

6 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

7 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

8 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.