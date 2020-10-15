UrduPoint.com
One Person Detained As Protesting Students Clash With Police In Greece - Reports

Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:43 PM

A rally of school pupils and students in the Greek capital of Athens grew into clashes with law enforcement, Greece's ERT public television channel reported on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A rally of school pupils and students in the Greek capital of Athens grew into clashes with law enforcement, Greece's ERT public television channel reported on Thursday.

According to the report, thousands of students took to the streets in Athens in parallel with the 24th strike of public sector workers, including civil servicemen, teachers, nurses, taxmen and air traffic coordinators.

Clashes reportedly began when a group of approximately 150 students in hoods attacked a detachment of special police forces, throwing stones and bottles with inflammable liquid at them. Police responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the youngsters, it was reported.

One protester was detained and police found a so-called Molotov cocktail in his backpack, the report said.

The protesting students themselves declared their rally peaceful and continued the movement after a brief pause.

