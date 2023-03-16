One person died and two others were injured in a fire in a building belonging to the border guard of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Rostov Region, a source in emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the fire occurred in a building with garages and in a warehouse.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring, the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, said on Telegram.

"The fire spread over an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), as a result, two walls collapsed; 14 units of equipment and 63 personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry were involved in extinguishing the fire," Golubev noted, adding that residents of nearby houses were also evacuated for safety reasons.

Later in the day, the FSB said that fuel and lubricants that were stored in the building exploded, leading to the partial destruction of the building. As a result of the incident, there were victims, the agency added.