UrduPoint.com

One Person Died, 2 Injured In Fire In Border Guard Building In Russia's Rostov - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:46 PM

One Person Died, 2 Injured in Fire in Border Guard Building in Russia's Rostov - Source

One person died and two others were injured in a fire in a building belonging to the border guard of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Rostov Region, a source in emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) One person died and two others were injured in a fire in a building belonging to the border guard of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Rostov Region, a source in emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the fire occurred in a building with garages and in a warehouse.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring, the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, said on Telegram.

"The fire spread over an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), as a result, two walls collapsed; 14 units of equipment and 63 personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry were involved in extinguishing the fire," Golubev noted, adding that residents of nearby houses were also evacuated for safety reasons.

Later in the day, the FSB said that fuel and lubricants that were stored in the building exploded, leading to the partial destruction of the building. As a result of the incident, there were victims, the agency added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Russia Died Rostov March Border

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

35 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

30 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

30 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

27 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

27 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.