One Person Died, 4 Injured In Blast In Western Afghanistan - Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

One Person Died, 4 Injured in Blast in Western Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) One person has died and four others injured in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the local police said on Monday.

According to Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada, the blast, caused by a grenade, took place in a house in the second district of the Herat city in the morning.

Among the casualties is one dead woman, as well as four injured, including two kids.

The investigation has determined that the incident was perpetrated by members of the family.

