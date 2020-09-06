One Person Died, 7 Injured in Stabbing Attacks in Birmingham - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) One person has been killed and seven injured in stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham, the West Midlands police said on Sunday, adding that an investigation is underway.

"We can now confirm that we've launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight.

A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening," the police said in a statement.

The stabbings took place between 23:30 and 01:20 GMT and are said to be linked, according to the police.