One Person Died In College Fire In Ukraine's Odessa With 21 Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:41 PM

One Person Died in College Fire in Ukraine's Odessa With 21 Injured - Reports

One person died as a result of a college fire in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, while 21 people were injured, the Dumskaya online news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the city's Mayor office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) One person died as a result of a college fire in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, while 21 people were injured, the Dumskaya online news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the city's Mayor office.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that a college in Odessa caught fire, injuring 12 people, with firefighters among them.

According to the news portal, the person who died was one of the college's professors. As of now, 21 people, including nine minors and five firefighters are taken to hospitals for medical treatment. The injured are diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning and burns.

Firefighters still continue to handle the blaze. The causes of the blaze remain unknown.

