One Person Died in Shooting at Minnesota Health Clinic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) One of those injured in the Minneapolis health clinic shooting on Tuesday has died of their injuries, leaving four wounded, according to media reports.

The shooting took place in the Allina Health clinic in the town of Buffalo, near Minneapolis, initially resulting in five injuries before the gunman was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to CNN, three victims were in critical condition were taken to another hospital, one of them died of their injuries. One person was treated and discharged, the broadcaster reported.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer said the suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich, who has a history of encounters with local law enforcement.

Derringer added that the Minneapolis bomb squad is on the scene of the incident responding to a suspicious package found in the lobby of the clinic. Sheriff deputies also found suspicious devices at a local hotel Ulrich was staying at prior to the shooting.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said he can not confirm if explosive devices were used during the shooting until authorities have completely secured the scene of the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was briefed on the shooting and it appeared explosive devices were used in the attack as well.

Budke said there is no information at this point indicating this incident is linked to any type of domestic terrorism.