One Person Died In Southern Moscow Blaze, Another 8 Rescued - Emergency Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:37 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) One person died on Friday in a fire that broke out in a residential building in southern Moscow earlier in the day, the city's emergency services told Sputnik.
"Unfortunately, despite the firemen's swift arrival, one person has died," the services said.
It was also announced that eight people had been rescued by the emergency services.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.