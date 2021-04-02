One Person Dies, 2 Injured as Passenger Train Derails in Taiwan - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) One person died and two more were injured as a result of a passenger train's derailment in Taiwan, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported.

The incident took place at about 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in a tunnel in the eastern county of Hualien when the second and third cars of the train derailed.

The search and rescue operation is underway, with 60 people having already been rescued.

CNA also reported that more people are feared dead as a result of the incident.