UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Dies, 7 Injured In Explosion At Auto Parts Factory In Northern China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:41 PM

One Person Dies, 7 Injured in Explosion at Auto Parts Factory in Northern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) At least one person died and seven others were injured in a gas explosion that took place on Thursday at 12:50 a.m. (04:50 GMT) at an auto parts factory in China's northern Tianjin municipality, the Global Times newspaper said.

The incident occurred in the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone of Binhai New Area at a factory that belongs to the Tianjin Jc Auto Parts Corporation.

After the rescue operation was completed, the fire team reported that no one was stuck in the building. An investigation is being conducted to establish the cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Died Tianjin Gas

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

9 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

15 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

28 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

12 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.