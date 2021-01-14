One Person Dies, 7 Injured in Explosion at Auto Parts Factory in Northern China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) At least one person died and seven others were injured in a gas explosion that took place on Thursday at 12:50 a.m. (04:50 GMT) at an auto parts factory in China's northern Tianjin municipality, the Global Times newspaper said.

The incident occurred in the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone of Binhai New Area at a factory that belongs to the Tianjin Jc Auto Parts Corporation.

After the rescue operation was completed, the fire team reported that no one was stuck in the building. An investigation is being conducted to establish the cause of the incident.