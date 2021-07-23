UrduPoint.com
One Person Dies, 85 Injured As Train Collides With Truck In Tanzania - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:20 AM

One Person Dies, 85 Injured as Train Collides With Truck in Tanzania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) One person has died and 85 more have been injured as a result of a collision between a truck and a train in the central Tanzanian province of Morogoro, media reported.

The incident took place on early Thursday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Regional police say that the victim is the driver of the truck, who crossed the railway ignoring the red signal light.

There were 1,370 passengers in the train. All the injured people have been hospitalized.

