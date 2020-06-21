One Person Dies, Another Injured After Shooting in Seattle Protest Zone - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) One person has been pronounced dead after an individual opened fire in a designated protest zone in the US city of Seattle, local law enforcement officials said, adding that protesters hindered the police's efforts to respond to the incident.

"On June 20th, at approximately 2:30 AM [09:30 GMT], East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park. This is inside the area referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims," the Seattle Police Department said on Saturday.

A teenager died in the shooting, and one more individual is currently receiving life-saving treatment in hospital, law enforcement officials added.

"Officers responded to Harborview and were informed that one of the victims, a 19-year-old male, had died from injuries. The other victim, also a male, unknown age, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries," the Seattle Police Department said, adding that the assailant has yet to be detained.

The designated protest zone in the city has been established amid the ongoing protests against racial inequality triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, an African-American, died in the custody of police officers as he was being detained.

Local activists have said that the CHOP does not come under the authority of law enforcement officers.