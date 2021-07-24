One Person Dies As Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Russia's Khabarovsk - Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A single-engine plane crashed on Saturday near the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, leaving one person dead and one more injured, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.
The incident took place at 00:47 GMT near the Kalinka airfield in the Khabarovsk Territory soon after the plane had taken off.
"According to preliminary data, there were two people on board: one of them has died another one sustained injuries and has been sent to a hospital," the ministry said.
The Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the plane's crash.