One Person Dies As Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Russia's Khabarovsk - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A single-engine plane crashed on Saturday near the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, leaving one person dead and one more injured, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 00:47 GMT near the Kalinka airfield in the Khabarovsk Territory soon after the plane had taken off.

"According to preliminary data, there were two people on board: one of them has died another one sustained injuries and has been sent to a hospital," the ministry said.

The Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the plane's crash.

