One Person Dies In Fire In Downtown Moscow - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:20 AM

One Person Dies in Fire in Downtown Moscow - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) One person died in a fire in an administrative building closed for reconstruction in the center of Moscow, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department for the Russian capital said in a statement.

There were workers in the building on Durov Street when the fire started.

"During the efforts to extinguish the fire, 23 people (workers) were rescued, one needed medical assistance. Unfortunately, one person died," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

