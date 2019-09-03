One Person Dies of Heat Exhaustion, 5 Rescued During Hike Near Los Angeles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) One person died due to heat exhaustion and dehydration in the southern US state of California after running out of water during a hike, media reported, citing police.

According to the Los Angeles County Police, as cited by the CBS LA news outlet, hikers requested assistance around 4:09 p.m. (23:00 GMT).

By the time the rescue crew arrived, one of the hikers had died, while five others were rescued.