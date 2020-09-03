UrduPoint.com
One Person Dies, Over 2,200 Evacuated Amid Maysak Typhoon In South Korea - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

One Person Dies, Over 2,200 Evacuated Amid Maysak Typhoon in South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) One person has died and more than 2,200 people have been evacuated as the Maysak typhoon moves through South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The typhoon, with the wind speed of about 86 miles per hour, is currently traveling northeast, according to the agency, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

A female resident of the southeastern Busan, city, in her 60's, has died from injuries after a terrace window at her home was shattered by the wind.

Over 2,200 people have left their homes as a precaution, per the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

A total of more than 800 trees, vehicles, facilities, and other types of objects have been damaged by the typhoon. The Shin-Kori 4 nuclear reactor had to suspend its operations because of problems with power supply. The government says no nuclear material has been leaked.

More Stories From World

