One Person Hospitalized After Evacuation From Plane In Moscow - Airport

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:20 AM

One Person Hospitalized After Evacuation From Plane in Moscow - Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) One passenger was hospitalized after evacuation from a plane at the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, while a total of five passengers sustained moderate injuries during the operation, the airport's public relations director told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that a Boeing 747 plane of the Russian Nordwind Airlines canceled its takeoff from the airport after a sensor went off indicating there was smoke inside the cockpit.

Passengers have been evacuated via inflatable slides, while eight of them received bumps and bruises, the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, five passengers have sought medical assistance due to moderate injuries they have sustained. All those passengers who requested [assistance] have received first medical aid and the needed support. One of the passengers has been hospitalized," Anna Zakharenkova said.

The official added that all 173 passengers and six crew had been evacuated.

