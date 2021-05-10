One Person Hurt in Missile Strike on Israeli City of Sredot - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip exclave toward the Israeli city of Sderot on Monday fell near a car, lightly injuring a civilian, the Israel Defense Forces said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) An anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip exclave toward the Israeli city of Sderot on Monday fell near a car, lightly injuring a civilian, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"As a result of the anti-tank missile fired from Gaza, an Israeli civilian in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured and evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment," the IDF tweeted.