One person hurt in Norway mosque shooting, suspect arrested

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :One person was injured in a shooting inside a Mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

"One person is shot. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the town of Baerum, an Oslo suburb.

Police said there was no indication that more people were involved.

They said they had no information about the suspect, other than he was described as "white".

"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local paper Budstikka.