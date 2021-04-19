UrduPoint.com
One Person Injured After Armed Incident Occurs On Azerbaijani-Iranian Border - Baku

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

One Person Injured After Armed Incident Occurs on Azerbaijani-Iranian Border - Baku

The Azerbaijani state border service on Monday reported about a recent armed incident on the country's border with Iran, adding that one person who illegally crossed the border was injured

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Azerbaijani state border service on Monday reported about a recent armed incident on the country's border with Iran, adding that one person who illegally crossed the border was injured.

"On April 16, at around 22.00 (18:00 GMT), border guards of the frontier post near the Gazakhlar village of the Fizuli region revealed that two people illegally crossed the border. The Iranian border guards were informed about the incident. Iranian citizens Feyzi Yaser Nariman and Huseynpur Seccad Hasan were detained. As a result of the use of weapons by the Azerbaijani border guards, Nariman was slightly wounded, he was taken to the Fizuli Diagnostic Center," the border service told Sputnik.

During a search at the scene, 1159 tablets and 78 units of a device that resembles "Costed Mikro Politedve" were found.

Two Azerbaijani citizens who arrived near the border to meet the people who illegally crossed it were also detained.

"The State Border Service and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Fizuli region carry out the necessary operational investigative actions," the border service added.

