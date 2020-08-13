One Person Injured After Civilian Helicopter Crashes in Czech Republic - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) One person has suffered injuries after a civilian helicopter crashed during takeoff in the northern Czech town of Zamberk, police spokeswoman Eva Maturova said on Thursday.

"During takeoff at Zamberk's Zamecky park, a civilian Robinson R44 light helicopter crashed.

There were four people on board, including two minors. One person suffered minor injuries to their upper body as a result of the accident, and they were taken by doctors to the nearest hospital," the spokeswoman said.

Maturova added that law enforcement officers believe that the helicopter crashed after striking trees while attempting to take off and fell from a height of roughly 16 feet.