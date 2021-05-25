MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) One person has been accepted in a hospital having sustained injuries after a shooting broke out in Minneapolis near the place where George Floyd died a year ago, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

At least two salvos of gunshots were heard in the morning at the intersection where Floyd took his final breaths, briefly sending people there ducking for cover.

"Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," the report quoted a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Shortly thereafter, one person went to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The shooting, a routine event in the troubled neighborhood, occurred as people are gathering to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death in police custody.