MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) At least one person has been injured in what was the second car bomb explosion to hit the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, the explosion took place on Umayyad Square and originated from an improvised explosive device that was placed in a pickup truck.

Earlier in the day, one person died and another was injured in a car bomb blast near the Tishreen stadium, also located in Damascus. The bomb was reportedly planted by militants.