MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) One person was injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Sereda in Russia's border region of Belgorod, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"The village of Sereda in the Shebekin municipal district was shelled from the territory of Ukraine. One civilian was injured and sustained a shrapnel wound. All the necessary medical care will be provided to the individual," Gladkov said on Telegram.