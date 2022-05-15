UrduPoint.com

One Person Injured As Ukrainian Forces Shelled Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 10:50 AM

One Person Injured as Ukrainian Forces Shelled Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) One person was injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Sereda in Russia's border region of Belgorod, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"The village of Sereda in the Shebekin municipal district was shelled from the territory of Ukraine. One civilian was injured and sustained a shrapnel wound. All the necessary medical care will be provided to the individual," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Ukraine Russia Belgorod Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

2 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

10 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

10 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

11 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.