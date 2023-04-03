One Person Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Damascus - Source
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) One person was injured as a result of a car bomb explosion in the west of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a local police source told Sputnik.
"The car exploded a few seconds after its owner parked it.
As a result, one person was slightly injured, the car was completely burned down, and several cars parked nearby were damaged," the source said.
Late on Sunday night, a Damascus police source told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded in the Mezzeh district in the west of Damascus.
The source specified that reports of an alleged explosion near the Mezzeh Military Airfield were false.