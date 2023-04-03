One Person Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Damascus - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) One person was injured as a result of a car bomb explosion in the west of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a local police source told Sputnik.

"The car exploded a few seconds after its owner parked it.

As a result, one person was slightly injured, the car was completely burned down, and several cars parked nearby were damaged," the source said.

Late on Sunday night, a Damascus police source told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded in the Mezzeh district in the west of Damascus.

The source specified that reports of an alleged explosion near the Mezzeh Military Airfield were false.