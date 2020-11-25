(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) One person was injured when a car crashed into the gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in Berlin, the dpa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, news media reported that a car, covered with slogans against Berlin's coronavirus policy and globalization, hit the gate to the office where Merkel planned to hold a meeting with the country's regional leaders.

According to the agency, no serious damage was done to the gate. The police said the driver had been detained.

The German government has said that neither Merkel nor any other government members were in any danger.

The German media report that this was not the first time that a car was used to ram into the gate of the German chancellor's office, citing another incident that occurred in 2014. Back then, the perpetrator's car was covered in messages that read "Stop climate change that kills humans" and "Nicole, I love you."