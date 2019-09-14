One Person Injured in Explosion in Swedish City of Lund

(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) An explosion rocked the Swedish city of Lund in the early hours of Saturday, injuring a young woman, local media reported.

The explosion took place near a grocery store at 02:40 local time (00:40 GMT).

"The explosion's target was the store. At the moment we do not have suspects and have not detained anyone. We are analyzing witnesses' accounts," the Swedish police's representative said, quoted by Svenska Dagbladet daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the victim, about 20 years old, received shrapnel wounds.