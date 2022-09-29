One Person Injured in Explosion Near School in Melitopol - Authorities

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) An improvised explosive device fixed on a tree near a school went off in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday morning, leaving a passing driver injured, the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said.

"An explosion was heard on 50th Anniversary of Victory Street in Melitopol at about 07:50 (04:50). The improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a school located opposite the Palladium shopping center. The IED was fixed on a tree and went off when a car passed. The car was damaged, the driver received minor injuries," a statement read.