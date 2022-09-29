UrduPoint.com

One Person Injured In Explosion Near School In Melitopol - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

One Person Injured in Explosion Near School in Melitopol - Authorities

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) An improvised explosive device fixed on a tree near a school went off in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday morning, leaving a passing driver injured, the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said.

"An explosion was heard on 50th Anniversary of Victory Street in Melitopol at about 07:50 (04:50). The improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a school located opposite the Palladium shopping center. The IED was fixed on a tree and went off when a car passed. The car was damaged, the driver received minor injuries," a statement read.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Car Melitopol

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

60 minutes ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

4 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.