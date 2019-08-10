One Person Injured in Shooting in Norwegian Mosque - Police

One person was injured in a shooting in a mosque in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo and the attacker was arrested, Oslo police reported on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) One person was injured in a shooting in a mosque in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo and the attacker was arrested, Oslo police reported on Saturday.

"Baerum, al-Noor Islamic Center. There has been a shooting incident inside the mosque. One person is shot. The attacker was arrested.

Police are working on the spot. Nothing indicates that more people were involved in the incident," the police said on Twitter.

It later clarified that the person had received slight injuries.

According to the NRK broadcaster, several weapons were found in the mosque. The police received information about the shooting at 16.45 (14.45 GMT).