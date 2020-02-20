One Person Injured in Stabbing Attack in London Mosque - Metropolitan Police

A man has been wounded in a mosque in London as a result of a stabbing attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A man has been wounded in a mosque in London as a result of a stabbing attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

"Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening," the statement said.

The perpetrator, a 29-year-old man who allegedly attended prayers in the mosque, has been arrested by the police. According to the statement, the incident is not treated as a terror-related crime.