UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Injured In Stabbing Attack In London Mosque - Metropolitan Police

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

One Person Injured in Stabbing Attack in London Mosque - Metropolitan Police

A man has been wounded in a mosque in London as a result of a stabbing attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A man has been wounded in a mosque in London as a result of a stabbing attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

"Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening," the statement said.

The perpetrator, a 29-year-old man who allegedly attended prayers in the mosque, has been arrested by the police. According to the statement, the incident is not treated as a terror-related crime.

Related Topics

Attack Police Road London Man February Mosque From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

29 minutes ago

Pirates Attack Tanker Off Nigeria's Shore, Kidnap ..

1 minute ago

India Not Rushing Into Trade Deal With US, Negotia ..

1 minute ago

Court Arrests Two Teens Plotting Terror Attacks in ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Govt to make 6,50000 smart cards for workers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.