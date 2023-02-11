SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) At least one person was injured as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling of the city of Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

Ukrainian troops shelled Melitopol late on Friday night; air defense went off in the city.

"Fragments of one of the rockets fell on two private homes, not far from the railway station. At the moment, there is information on one wounded person. This data is being verified," Rogov said.

He added that, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops shelled Melitopol using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).