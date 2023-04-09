Close
One Person Killed, 1 More Injured In Land Mine Explosion In Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 09:00 PM

One Person Killed, 1 More Injured in Land Mine Explosion in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) One person was killed and one more individual was seriously injured as a result of a land mine explosion in the east of Syria's Hama region, media reported on Sunday.

The explosive device has been left behind in Hama by the terrorists of Islamic State (IS, recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), Syrian broadcaster Sham FM reported.

In March, a truck hit a land mine left by the IS in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, killing seven people and injuring over 60.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups fighting the Syrian army to oust the government of President Bashar Assad.

