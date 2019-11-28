One Person Killed, 11 Injured In Grenade Blast In Philippine College - Reports
One person was killed and 11 others were injured in a grenade explosion at a college in the municipality of Initao in the north of the Philippine island of Mindanao, local portal Cebu Daily News reported on Thursday
According to the portal, the explosion occurred at about 11 a.m. [03.00 GMT] on Thursday.
After the explosion, police shot and killed a 65-year-old man who had taken the grenade to the college.
The explosion killed a policeman who tried to protect people from the blast, while 10 students and another policeman were injured.