One Person Killed, 16 Injured in Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Western Colombia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) One person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of an explosion at a gunpowder factory in western Colombia, media reported.

According to the Caracol broadcaster, the incident took place at the factory in the city of Libano late on Thursday.

The victim was a 17-year-old male.

Meanwhile, the local Alerta Tolima news portal reported that three minors were among those injured, adding that some of the most severely injured were sent to a hospital in the country's capital of Bogota.