One Person Killed, 16 Injured In Blast At Gunpowder Factory In Western Colombia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) One person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of an explosion at a gunpowder factory in western Colombia, media reported.

According to the Caracol broadcaster, the incident took place at the factory in the city of Libano late on Thursday.

The victim was a 17-year-old male.

Meanwhile, the local Alerta Tolima news portal reported that three minors were among those injured, adding that some of the most severely injured were sent to a hospital in the country's capital of Bogota.

More Stories From World

